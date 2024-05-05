Braves vs. Dodgers Prediction

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound for Sunday afternoon series finale against the Dodgers. The Dodgers will counter with left hander James Paxton. With the Braves listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart bet in LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Atlanta Braves (-145) at 906 Los Angeles Dodgers (+130); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2023

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Braves vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

Atlanta dropped their second straight game on Saturday. Ronald Acuna went 3 for 4 at the plate. The Braves will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

Los Angeles defeated the Braves 11-2 last night. Freddie Freeman had three hits against his old team on Saturday. The Dodgers will send James Paxton to the mound for the series finale on Sunday.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

LA is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Braves. Atlanta is a tough team to sweep and now they have their ace on the mound with Max Fried. The Braves have the pitching advantage and should be able to capitalize on the control issues Paxton has shown to begin this year. Atlanta avoids the sweep.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Braves -145

