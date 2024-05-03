Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Dodgers

    The Braves vs. Dodgers series starts at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday night when Charlie Morton opposes Gavin Stone in the pitching matchup. What’s the smart bet tonight in Los Angeles?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Atlanta Braves (+100) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-118); o/u 9.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Braves vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Riley collects two hits in win vs. Mariners

    Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple on Wednesday, leading the Braves to a 5-2 victory over the Mariners. Riley scalded a 102.7 mph opposite-field triple off the right-field wall in the fourth inning to give Atlanta a commanding four-run lead at the time. The 27-year-old fantasy stalwart hasn’t exactly set the world ablaze in the opening month of the year, batting .235 with just two homers in 29 contests to date, but he’s still got plenty of time to get it going. We’re not concerned in the slightest after three consecutive 30-homer campaigns since 2021.

    Smith hits solo home run

    Will Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo homer on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Smith’s only hit of the game left the yard on Wednesday as he took Jordan Montgomery deep for a solo shot to lead off the third inning. The 29-year-old backstop is up to four homers on the year while slashing an excellent .355/.395/.555 with 18 runs scored and 24 RBI across 124 plate appearances.

    Braves are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games

    Dodgers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Braves are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against LA Dodgers

    Dodgers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Braves vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 10-1 in the Braves’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and cashed in four out of their last five games when facing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Dodgers’ last seven games overall.

    Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com