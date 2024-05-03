Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves vs. Dodgers series starts at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday night when Charlie Morton opposes Gavin Stone in the pitching matchup. What’s the smart bet tonight in Los Angeles?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Atlanta Braves (+100) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-118); o/u 9.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Braves vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Riley collects two hits in win vs. Mariners

Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple on Wednesday, leading the Braves to a 5-2 victory over the Mariners. Riley scalded a 102.7 mph opposite-field triple off the right-field wall in the fourth inning to give Atlanta a commanding four-run lead at the time. The 27-year-old fantasy stalwart hasn’t exactly set the world ablaze in the opening month of the year, batting .235 with just two homers in 29 contests to date, but he’s still got plenty of time to get it going. We’re not concerned in the slightest after three consecutive 30-homer campaigns since 2021.

Smith hits solo home run

Will Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo homer on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Smith’s only hit of the game left the yard on Wednesday as he took Jordan Montgomery deep for a solo shot to lead off the third inning. The 29-year-old backstop is up to four homers on the year while slashing an excellent .355/.395/.555 with 18 runs scored and 24 RBI across 124 plate appearances.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games

Dodgers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Braves are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 10-1 in the Braves’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and cashed in four out of their last five games when facing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Dodgers’ last seven games overall.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5