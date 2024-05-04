Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Bryce Elder will oppose Tyler Glasnow in Saturday night’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Atlanta Braves (+165) at 960 Los Angeles Dodgers (-180); o/u 8.5

9:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, LA

Braves vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

Atlanta dropped to LA last night 4-3 in extra innings. Ronald Acuna went 2-5 with a home run in Friday night’s loss.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers won their second consecutive game on Friday night. Andy Pages knocked in the game winning run in the 11th. LA looks for their third consecutive victory on Saturday night.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Braves are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against LA.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers on the run line. LA has the clear pitching advantage in this game and should be able to get to Elder. It’s going to be difficult for the Atlanta offense to find much success against Glasnow. LA is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5