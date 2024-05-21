Braves vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves vs. Cubs series begins on Tuesday night at 7:40 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. With Charlie Morton set to oppose Javier Assad in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Chicago?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Atlanta Braves (-130) at 908 Chicago Cubs (+110); o/u 10.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Braves vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning towards Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

D’Arnaud collects three hits vs. Padres

Travis d’Arnaud went 3-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres on Monday. D’Arnaud took a foul ball off the mask in last Friday’s game and subsequently sat out of Saturday and Sunday’s games. He was cleared of a possible concussion and returned to the lineup with a three-hit game. D’Arnaud’s time as Atlanta’s primary catcher might be coming to a close soon as the injured Sean Murphy is nearing a rehab assignment.

Cubs activate Swanson from 10-day IL

Cubs activated SS Dansby Swanson from the 10-day injured list. The Cubs don’t play today, so it’s kind of surprising that the move is coming now. However, MLB.com’s transactions page says it’s official. Still unofficial is the Luis Vazquez callup, which is expected to happen before the game Tuesday. Swanson should start at shortstop Tuesday after missing two weeks with a sprained knee.

Braves vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Braves are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Braves vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total is 21-3 in the Braves’ last 24 games overall, is 11-1 in their last 12 road games and is 9-2 in their last 11 contests against National League opponents. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Cubs’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games played against the Braves and is 9-3 in their last 12 games against National League East opponents.

Braves vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 10.5