Braves vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With AJ Smith-Shawver set to oppose Ben Brown in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board for Thursday afternoon’s Braves vs. Cubs series finale? First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Atlanta Braves (-126) at 906 Chicago Cubs (+108); o/u 9

2:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 21, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Braves vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning towards Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ozuna hits three-run homer in win

Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer to power the Braves to a 9-2 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday. Ozuna’s incredible season continues with another home run on Wednesday. This one was a three-run blast off Jose Cuas in the seventh inning to extend the Atlanta lead. It was Ozuna’s third homer in four games and 15th of the season while slashing an outstanding .324/.405/.641 with 46 RBI across 195 plate appearances.

Brown will start for Cubs

Ben Brown will start for the Cubs on Thursday against the Braves. The Cubs needed to fill the rotation spot that was vacated when Kyle Hendricks was moved to the bullpen. The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched well in both roles for the Cubs this season, registering a 3.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 39/13 K/BB ratio (35 1/3 innings) over 11 appearances (four starts). Streamers beware though, he hasn’t thrown more than 42 pitches in an outing since May 2 and may not work deep enough into Thursday’s game to earn a victory.

Braves vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Cubs are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Atlanta

Braves are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

Braves vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 22-6 in the Braves’ last 26 games overall, is 12-2 in their last 14 road games and is 14-6 in their last 20 games when facing an opponent from the National League Central. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Cubs’ last six games versus the Braves and is 9-3 in their last 12 contests versus an opponent from the National League East.

Braves vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9