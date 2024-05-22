Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Braves vs. Cubs

    With Max Fried set to oppose Justin Steele in Wednesday night’s Braves vs. Cubs matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET, what’s the best bet tonight from Wrigley Field in Chicago?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 Atlanta Braves (-138) at 958 Chicago Cubs (+118); o/u 8.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Braves vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning towards Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Murphy homers in minor league rehab game

    Sean Murphy (oblique) homered on Tuesday in a minor league rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett. Murphy caught seven innings behind the plate and also threw out a runner attempting to steal second base in this one. The 29-year-old backstop looked ready to return to the majors in this one, but he’ll presumably get at least a couple more contests under his belt before heading back to Atlanta.

    Tauchman collects two hits in win

    Mike Tauchman went 2-for-5 and knocked in two runs Tuesday as the Cubs edged the Braves 4-3 in 10 innings. Nico Hoerner’s infield chopper won the game in the 10th. Tauchman’s first single tonight came in at 110.3 mph, obliterating his previous season high of 105.2 mph. It was his hardest-hit ball since 2020.

    Braves are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Atlanta

    Braves are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Cubs are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    Braves vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 22-3 in the Braves’ last 25 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Cubs and is 12-1 in their last 13 road games. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Cubs’ last eight games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Braves and is 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League.

    Braves vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

