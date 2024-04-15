Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Braves vs. Astros

    The Braves vs. Astros series begins on Monday night at 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston. With Darius Vines set to oppose Spencer Arrighetti, what’s the best bet tonight in Game 1 of this series?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 Atlanta Braves (-108) at 926 Houston Astros (-108); o/u 9.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Braves vs. Astros: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Ozuna collects three hits, including three-run HR

    Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-5 and hit a three-run homer in the ninth to lead the Braves past the Marlins 9-7 on Sunday. Ozuna also had an RBI double in the seventh before the big blast off Tanner Scott. He’s feasted on his original organization since being traded after the 2017 season, hitting .302 with 16 homers and 44 RBI in 57 games against the Marlins.

    Altuve hits pair of solo home runs

    Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers Sunday in the Astros’ 8-5 defeat of the Rangers. Both homers were no doubters down the left field line. Altuve is batting .382 with five homers and AL-high eight doubles, so it’s already time to start wondering what his excuse will be for skipping the All-Star Game this year.

    The total has gone OVER in 32 of Atlanta’s last 44 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Atlanta’s last 5 games against Houston

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 8 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    Braves vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Atlanta. I know the Braves have questions surrounding their pitching, but this is still a nice price on one of the best teams in the league. You won’t often find Atlanta for less than -180, so I’m going to take advantage of the price tonight in Houston. The Braves are 6-1 in their last seven games against American League opponents, whereas the Astros are just 9-24 in their last 33 home games.

    Braves vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -108

