Braves vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Max Fried set to oppose J.P. France in Wednesday’s Braves vs. Astros matinee, what’s the best bet on the board today at 2:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

925 Atlanta Braves (-138) at 926 Houston Astros (+118); o/u 9

2:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Braves vs. Astros: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arcia has big night in Braves’ win

Orlando Arcia went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two RBI on Tuesday, leading the Braves to a 6-2 win over the Astros. Arcia took Astros starter Hunter Brown deep in the second inning for his first long ball of the season. He also picked up an additional EBI with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, supplying all of the offense for Atlanta until they erupted for four runs in the ninth inning to put the contest away.

Verlander set to return to Astros’ rotation

Justin Verlander (shoulder) will make his season debut on Friday or Saturday against the Nationals. Verlander completed a bullpen session on Tuesday without any issues and will officially take the ball later this week in Washington for his highly-anticipated season debut. The 41-year-old righty was brought along slowly this spring after dealing with a shoulder issue, but is finally ready to return to Houston’s starting rotation. There are some obvious durability and workload concerns for Verlander moving forward, but he’s likely to make a significant impact for fantasy managers when healthy.

Braves vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 14-2 SU in their last 16 games when playing as the underdog.

Astros are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played on a Wednesday.

Braves are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 13 games against an opponent in the American League.

Braves vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. France allowed eight runs in four innings of work while picking up a loss to the Rangers on Friday. He not only allowed eight hits, but also put four runners on base via the walk. While he’s only made two starts, France’s ERA is 8.40 to start the season and he’ll face the top right-handed hitting team in baseball today. (The Braves’ 143 wRC+ against righties tops everyone in MLB.)

Fried, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant start in which he picked up his first victory of 2024. That said, it came against the light-hitting Marlins. He still owns an 8.74 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP on the season, which goes to show how poorly he performed in his previous two starts. Plus, the Astros’ 136 wRC+ against left-handed pitching is the best in the American League and second to only the Cubs’ mark of 139 in all of baseball.

Braves vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9