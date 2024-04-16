Braves vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Hunter Brown in Tuesday night’s Braves vs. Astros matchup at 8:!0 p.m. ET, what’s the smart play in Game 2 of this series from Minute Maid Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Atlanta Braves (-118) at 976 Houston Astros (+100); o/u 9.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Braves vs. Astros: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Riley collects three hits in win vs. HOU

Austin Riley went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in a victory over the Astros on Monday. Riley singled to left to make the score 4-1 in the ninth inning. The third baseman also doubled — the sixth two-bagger of the 2024 campaign for the 27-year-old — and he improves his OPS to .851 with the three-knock game.

Altuve collects three hits in loss to ATL

Jose Altuve went 3-for-4 in a loss Monday to Atlanta. Altuve is on fire. The 33-year-old has picked up three hits in four-of-five games, and the three knocks now have him slashing .403/.476/.722 over 54 at-bats. Obviously Altuve can’t stay this hot forever, but managers have to be thrilled with how the former MVP looks to begin 2024.

Braves vs. Astros MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 32 of Atlanta’s last 45 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 9 games when playing at home against Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Atlanta’s last 23 games against an opponent in the American League

Braves vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 7-3 in their last 10 games overall, are 7-1 in their last eight interleague games and are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the American League West. On the other side, the Astros are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 5-15 in their last 20 home games and are 1-5 in their last six games played on a Tuesday.

Braves vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -118