    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees

    After a lengthy and successful road trip, the Yankees will host the Blue Jays in their home opener for 2024 on Friday at 1:05 p.m. ET. With Yusei Kikuchi set to oppose Marcus Stroman in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in this Blue Jays vs. Yankees matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Toronto Blue Jays (+136) at 912 New York Yankees (-162); o/u 8.5

    1:05 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Love Home Team

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Turner collects three hits in win vs. HOU

    Justin Turner went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Tuesday’s win over the Astros. Turner was perfect at the plate all evening long, and later walked with two outs in the ninth inning. His walk would prove to be a crucial one for the Blue Jays, as it kept the inning alive for Davis Schneider, who homered to deep left center to put the Jays on top. Turner is now batting .350 on the season with five extra base hits and is making the most of his chances batting in the middle of Toronto’s lineup.

    Judge homers, doubles in win vs. ARI

    Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI on Wednesday, leading the Yankees to a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks in an 11-inning marathon. Judge snapped a six-game homerless drought to open the season by taking Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly deep for a 396-foot blast to right-center field. He also extended New York’s lead in the 11th inning with an RBI double off reliever Scott McGough. It was only a matter of time before the 31-year-old fantasy superstar heated up.

    Blue Jays are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Yankees are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

    Blue Jays are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

    Yankees are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games against an opponent in the American League

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. Kikuchi allowed three runs over 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts while picking up a loss to the Rays in his season debut. His rough spring carried over to his first start, as he saw constant traffic throughout the outing. He allowed six hits and also issued three walks.

    On the other side, Stroman earned the win after scattering four hits with two walks and three unearned runs over six innings versus the Astros. While he did need 101 pitches to get through the outing, Stroman was nonetheless solid in his Yankee debut. With the way his teammates are hitting, he should have plenty of run support today.

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -162

