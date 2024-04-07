Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Bowden Francis set to oppose Luis Gil, what’s the best bet when it comes to the Blue Jays vs. Yankees matchup at 1:35 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Toronto Blue Jays (+126) at 914 New York Yankees (-148); o/u 8.5

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Guerrero Jr. slugs second home run of season

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 and slugged his second home run of the season in a loss to the Yankees on Saturday evening in New York. The 25-year-old slugger tagged Luke Weaver for his 362-foot (104.2 mph EV) solo shot in the seventh inning, pulling the Jays to within six runs at 9-3. He’s off to a painfully slow start to the season offensively, slashing a woeful .182/.308/.364 with a pair of dingers and only two RBI.

Judge homers in wild win over TOR

Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks as the Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday night in the Bronx. The 31-year-old slugger tattooed a first-inning splitter from Kevin Gausman, crushing a 425-foot (109.7 mph EV) two-run blast that gave the Yankees an early lead they would never surrender. He then singled in the second inning and drew walks in each of his next two plate appearances. It’s been a slow start to the 2024 season, but Judge’s bat looks like it’s starting to heat up. For the season, he’s now hitting .212/.357/.455 with a pair of homers and six RBI.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Blue Jays are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Sunday

Yankees are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Blue Jays are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the underdog

Yankees are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last five games against the Yankees, is 11-3 in their last 14 games played in the month of April and is 11-4 in the Yankees’ last 15 games overall. The under is also 9-3 in the Yankees’ last 12 games against an opponent from the American League, is 4-1 in their last five games against a divisional foe and is 5-1 in their last six games played on a Sunday.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5