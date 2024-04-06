Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kevin Gausman set to oppose Clarke Schmidt in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart play in Saturday’s Blue Jays vs. Yankees divisional tilt? First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Toronto Blue Jays (+102) at 968 New York Yankees (-120); o/u 8

7:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 6, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN+

Blue Jays vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing NY despite Loss

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kirk has three-hit day vs. Yankees

Alejandro Kirk went 3-for-4 before being removed for a pinch-runner against the Yankees on Friday. All of the hits were singles, but Statcast said the first would have just eclipsed the wall in right at Yankee Stadium if the wind hadn’t knocked it down a bit. It’s not really like Kirk was robbed, though; the ball would not have been a homer in any other park.

Trevino has rough day vs. TOR

Jose Trevino finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against the Blue Jays on Friday. Trevino (1-for-12, 1 BB) and Austin Wells (3-for-14, 3 BB) have both started four of the Yankees’ first eight games, but neither is doing anything to separate himself from the other. Trevino will continue to play whenever a lefty is on the mound. Wells has gotten four of the six starts versus lefties.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Blue Jays are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

Yankees are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games when playing as the underdog

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is now 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last five games against the Yankees, is 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing at Yankee Stadium and is 11-2 in their last 13 games played in the month of April dating back to last season. On the other side, the under is 11-3 in the Yankees’ last 14 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games this season and is 4-1 in their last five divisional matchups.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8