Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction: Will Detroit get back on track?

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Detroit to face the Tigers at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Eric Lauer (TOR) vs. Reese Olson (DET)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 60-42 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 60-42 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 60-43 straight up this year. Detroit is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 50-53 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Toronto Blue Jays (+114) at 956 Detroit Tigers (-135); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: MLB Network

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement recorded multiple hits in his team’s 8-4 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night. In that game, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a single, a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Clement is hitting .281 with 4 homers, 27 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .702 across 338 at-bats. Ernie Clement is batting .284 with a .727 OPS in night games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson scored his team’s only run in their 6-1 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the first overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft went 1 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Torkelson is hitting .239 with 21 homers, 59 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .826 in 347 at-bats this year. The Arizona State alum is batting .269 with an OPS of .823 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Spencer Torkelson worth a look in DFS on Thursday.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Toronto is 32-23 straight up as an underdog this season.

Detroit is 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

The over is 52-48-3 in Detroit’s games this season.

The over is 54-44-4 in Toronto’s games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

I like the Blue Jays in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will underscore why. Toronto is 42-33 straight up in American League games and 42-28 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, the Blue Jays are 37-22 straight up after a win and 53-32 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, Toronto is 56-39 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 11-4 straight up in games that starting pitcher Eric Lauer has appeared in this season. The pick is Toronto +114 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +114