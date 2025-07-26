Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Prediction: Will Skubal end Detroit’s losing skid?

The Toronto Blue Jays (62–42) arrive at Comerica Park riding strong momentum. They have taken the first two games of this four‑game set. This has been achieved by outsco­ring Detroit by wide margins. With dominance from their bullpen (2.58 ERA this season) and a lineup led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto has averaged 5.7 runs per game over their recent stretch. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Tigers matchup?

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers

6:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 26, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tigers are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +142 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Detroit.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Game Preview

The Detroit Tigers (60–45), meanwhile, enter with high hopes for a turnaround. Despite dropping five straight games, they remain a formidable home squad (32–20 at Comerica Park). Their ace starter, Tarik Skubal, has been carrying the team. He is posting a sterling 10–3 record with a 2.19 ERA and 164 strikeouts. Opponents are batting just .192 against him.

Skubal, a frontrunner for the AL Cy Young Award, returns from the paternity list with recent masterful performances. Notably, he struck out 11 over 6⅔ innings of one‑run ball in his latest outing. Gausman, by contrast, has delivered a solid yet less dominant year with a 7–7 record and a 4.01 ERA over 20 starts. He has posted nine quality outings and a 1.14 WHIP. He’s coming off a strong showing against the Yankees where he allowed just one run over seven innings.

A key subplot is Guerrero Jr., slashing .550/.609/.800 over his last five games. He’s 2‑for‑3 lifetime against Skubal—including a home run—making him a major threat tonight.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

Given the stark contrast between the starting arms, the Tigers’ struggles over their recent slide, and Skubal’s elite form, the edge clearly tilts toward Detroit. Skubal’s ability to dominate even top-tier lineups suggests he can quiet the explosive Toronto bats, particularly early in the game.

Although the Blue Jays have excelled as underdogs—winning 12 straight when tagged with that role—and have won their last two as underdogs here, the pitching matchup is too one‑sided.

All signs point toward Detroit breaking their skid behind Skubal’s brilliance. Gausman is capable, but unless he matches Skubal pitch for pitch, the Tigers’ ace should secure the win. Expect a pitchers’ duel, a late go‑ahead run, and Detroit snapping their losing streak—Tigers 4, Blue Jays 3.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB PREDICTION: DETROIT TIGERS -155