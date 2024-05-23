Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kevin Gausman set to oppose Jack Flaherty in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Thursday night’s Blue Jays vs. Tigers clash at 6:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Toronto Blue Jays (-112) at 910 Detroit Tigers (-104); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 23, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Leaning towards Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bichette collects two hits, including home run

Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-2 win over the White Sox on Wednesday. Bichette’s numbers continue to improve after a cold start. He added two hits on Wednesday, including a two-run homer off Nick Nastrini in the second inning. He added another run for the Blue Jays in the fourth with a base hit to score Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The 26-year-old shortstop is now hitting .233/.289/.349 with three homers, 19 RBI, and four steals across 187 plate appearances.

Flaherty earns first win of 2024

Jack Flaherty picked up his first victory of the 2024 season on Saturday night, limiting the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits over six strong frames. The right-hander piled up nine strikeouts on the evening while issuing a pair of free passes. He exited after six innings with the Tigers trailing 2-0, but luckily for him they rallied to score six times with two outs in the seventh inning to put him in line for the win. Flaherty got 17 swings and misses on 98 pitches in the contest — 10 on his slider — while posting a terrific CSW of 36 percent. Now 1-3 on the season, he’ll tote a 3.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and an impressive 72/8 K/BB ratio (54 2/3 innings) into Thursday’s matchup against the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 22 of Toronto’s last 27 games against Detroit

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Toronto. The Blue Jays are 11-4 in their last 15 games against the Tigers and are 6-2 in their last eight road games versus Detroit. On the other side, the Tigers are just 5-13 in their last 18 games overall, are 2-10 in their last 12 contests versus American League opponents and are 9-30 in their last 39 games against a rival from the American League East.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -112