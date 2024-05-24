Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blue Jays vs. Tigers series continues at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday night in Detroit. With Alek Manoah set to oppose Matt Manning in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value for bettors looking to cash in tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Toronto Blue Jays (-116) at 964 Detroit Tigers (-102); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Leaning towards Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Guerrero Jr. collects two hits in Blue Jays’ win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a two-run home run against the Tigers on Thursday. Guerrero Jr. scored on a Justin Turner double in the eighth inning and then homered in a 7-1 game in the ninth. The home run was his fifth of the season and he now has 24 RBI. Guerrero Jr. is up to .282 with a .799 OPS this year.

Perez picks up an RBI in loss to Jays

Wenceel Perez went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays on Thursday. To say it was a quiet night for the Tigers offense would be an understatement. Detroit failed to record an extra-base hit on the night. Perez singled in the sixth inning to drive in Javier Baez and Carson Kelly was thrown out at home by Kevin Kiermaier on the same play. Perez has been the lone bright spot in the Tigers order recently. He’s hitting .295 with an .859 OPS and 14 RBI since his April call to the majors.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of Detroit’s last 21 games

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Toronto’s last 21 games against Detroit

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Detroit’s last 11 games when playing at home against Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 31 of Toronto’s last 43 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Toronto. The Blue Jays are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 12-4 in their last 16 games against Detroit and have won four out of their last five games against American League opponents. On the other side, the Tigers are just 5-14 in their last 19 games overall, which includes a five-game losing streak. They’re also just 4-10 in their last 14 games when playing the Blue Jays at home.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -116