Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Blue Jays vs. Tigers

    The Blue Jays vs. Tigers series continues at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday night in Detroit. With Alek Manoah set to oppose Matt Manning in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value for bettors looking to cash in tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Toronto Blue Jays (-116) at 964 Detroit Tigers (-102); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

    Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

    Blue Jays vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Leaning towards Detroit

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Guerrero Jr. collects two hits in Blue Jays’ win

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a two-run home run against the Tigers on Thursday. Guerrero Jr. scored on a Justin Turner double in the eighth inning and then homered in a 7-1 game in the ninth. The home run was his fifth of the season and he now has 24 RBI. Guerrero Jr. is up to .282 with a .799 OPS this year.

    Perez picks up an RBI in loss to Jays

    Wenceel Perez went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Blue Jays on Thursday. To say it was a quiet night for the Tigers offense would be an understatement. Detroit failed to record an extra-base hit on the night. Perez singled in the sixth inning to drive in Javier Baez and Carson Kelly was thrown out at home by Kevin Kiermaier on the same play. Perez has been the lone bright spot in the Tigers order recently. He’s hitting .295 with an .859 OPS and 14 RBI since his April call to the majors.

    The total has gone OVER in 15 of Detroit’s last 21 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Toronto’s last 21 games against Detroit

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 8 of Detroit’s last 11 games when playing at home against Toronto

    The total has gone UNDER in 31 of Toronto’s last 43 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

    Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Toronto. The Blue Jays are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 12-4 in their last 16 games against Detroit and have won four out of their last five games against American League opponents. On the other side, the Tigers are just 5-14 in their last 19 games overall, which includes a five-game losing streak. They’re also just 4-10 in their last 14 games when playing the Blue Jays at home.

    Blue Jays vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -116

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com