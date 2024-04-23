Blue Jays vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Kevin Gausman set to oppose Michael Wacha in Tuesday night’s Blue Jays vs. Royals pitching matchup, what’s the smart play tonight from Kauffman Stadium? First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 Toronto Blue Jays (-122) at 922 Kansas City Royals (+104); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Blue Jays vs. Royals: Public Bettors Split on Tonight’s Matchup

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bichette smacks three-run triple in win vs. KC

Bo Bichette smacked a three-run triple on Monday, powering the Blue Jays to a 5-3 victory over the Royals. Bichette kicked off the scoring with a bases-clearing double to right-center field off Royals starter Brady Singer in third inning. It wound up being his lone hit in four at-bats, but served as an early tone-setter before teammate Daulton Varsho effectively put this one away with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. The 26-year-old fantasy standout is starting to heat up after a slow start to the season with hits in five of his last six games, including a pair of multi-hit efforts, over the past week.

Garcia hits two-run dinger on Monday

Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer on Monday in the Royals’ loss to the Blue Jays. Garcia has cooled off considerably after coming out of the gate on fire to open the regular season, but he managed to take Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi deep in the sixth inning for his first round-tripper since April 3. The 24-year-old infielder is batting .178 (16-for-90) with 10 runs scored, four homers, 15 RBI and four steals through 22 contests.

Blue Jays vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Kansas City’s last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Toronto’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 23 of Toronto’s last 30 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

Blue Jays vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Toronto. The Blue Jays are 7-2 in their last nine games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven games against American League foes and are 6-1 in their last seven games when playing as a favorite. On the other side, the Royals have dropped four out of their last five games overall, are winless in their last seven games versus the Blue Jays and have dropped four out of their last five home games when playing Toronto.

Blue Jays vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -122