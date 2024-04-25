Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays at Royals
    Aug 10, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) points to the dugout after hitting a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    With Jose Berrios set to oppose Cole Ragans in Thursday afternoon’s Blue Jays vs. Royals pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for this 2:10 p.m. ET contest?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Toronto Blue Jays (-102) at 914 Kansas City Royals (-116); o/u 7.5

    2:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Blue Jays vs. Royals: Public Bettors Love Toronto on Thursday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Springer goes 2-for-4 with solo home run

    George Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double on Wednesday against the Royals. Both of Springer’s hits on Wednesday against the Royals went for extra bases. He doubled in the third inning, then took Angel Zerpa deep for a solo homer in the fifth. The 34-year-old outfielder is hitting .232/.324/.358 with three homers, 11 runs scored, and three steals across 108 plate appearances.

    Garcia collects two hits, swipes two bases

    Maikel Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of steals on Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Garcia is warming up at the plate after falling into a slump with his third multi-hit game in his last five contests. He knocked a base hit in the second inning to drive in a run before stealing second. He added another base hit in the fifth and stole third for his second steal of the game. The 24-year-old third baseman is slashing .206/.255/.381 with four homers, 16 RBI, and six steals across 106 plate appearances. His batting average should continue to rise as he’s posting an excellent hard-hit rate and making plenty of contact.

    Blue Jays are 20-8 SU in their last 28 games against Kansas City

    Royals are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games at home

    Blue Jays are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

    Royals are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games against an opponent in the American League

    Blue Jays at Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 11 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games against Kansas City and are 5-1 in their last six road games. On the other side, the under is 9-3 in the Royals’ last 12 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when facing Toronto at home.

    Blue Jays at Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

