Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Boston snap its losing skid?

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Bassitt (TOR) vs. Lucas Giolito (BOS)

The Toronto Blue Jays are 44-37 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 48-33 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 40-43 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 39-44 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

969 Toronto Blue Jays (-128) at 970 Boston Red Sox (+108); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 28, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer had a big day at the dish in his team’s 9-0 win over the Red Sox on Friday night. In that game, the former Houston Astro went 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Springer is hitting .267 with 11 homers, 40 RBIs, 9 steals, and an OPS of .832 in 247 at-bats. George Springer is batting .321 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu had 25% of his club’s hits in their 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the batting order, the 26-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a single. Abreu is hitting .253 with 13 homers, 36 RBIs, 4 steals, and an OPS of .787 across 229 at-bats this year. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native is batting .333 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Wilyer Abreu worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 19-21 straight up as the road team this season.

Toronto is 2-4 straight up as a road favorite this season.

Boston is 5-2 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Boston is 15-12 straight up in division games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this game. Boston has a couple of relevant numbers on their side heading into Saturday’s matinee matchup with Toronto. The Red Sox are 22-18 straight up as the home team and 6-4 straight up in starting pitcher Lucas Giolito’s starts this season. On top of that, Lucas Giolito has thrown 3 straight quality starts heading into Saturday’s contest. I like him to extend that streak to four on Saturday. The pick is Boston +108 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +108