    Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays vs. Phillies

    The Blue Jays vs. Phillies series starts at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday night when Jose Berrios takes on Cristopher Sanchez in the pitching matchup. Will the Phillies cash as a home favorite? Or is there a better bet tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at 924 Philadelphia Phillies (-130); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Blue Jays vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Backing Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Blue Jays signing Sanchez to minor-league deal

    Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports that the Blue Jays have are signing Aaron Sanchez to a minor-league contract. Sanchez has not pitched in the majors since 2022 when he had a 6.60 ERA over 60 innings with the Twins, and Nationals, and in 2023 he spent all of the year in the minors with a 68/63 K/BB and 5.54 ERA. He’ll provide depth, but the days of Sanchez providing fantasy value are likely over.

    Harper hits three-run homer in win vs. SF

    Bryce Harper went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the win over the Giants on Monday. That’s two three-run homers in two days. He’s actually hitting .375 with five homers and a 1.398 OPS with RISP this season, which one would think might lead to more than 24 RBI through 32 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Toronto’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games played on a Tuesday

    Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 18-4 in their last 22 games overall, are 26-9 in their last 35 home games and are 26-9 in their last 35 interleague games. On the other side, the Blue Jays are 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against the Phillies and are 1-5 in their last six road games.

    Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -130

