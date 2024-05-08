Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blue Jays vs. Phillies series concludes on Wednesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park when Chris Bassitt opposes Aaron Nola at 1:05 p.m. ET. Will the Phillies complete the two-game sweep?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Toronto Blue Jays (+130) at 976 Philadelphia Phillies (-154); o/u 8.5

1:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Blue Jays vs. Phillies: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jansen hits a double in a loss

Danny Jansen went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday. Jansen was the only Blue Jay to post multiple hits, lacing a 102.9 mph double and also picking up a 91.7 mph single. The only time he was retired was on a 106.3 mph lineout that had a .660 xBA. Jansen has been good since coming off the IL and is now hitting .325/.426/.700. Given how poorly the rest of the lineup is hitting, Jansen should be in the lineup on most days for the foreseeable future.

Harper stays red-hot with grand slam

Bryce Harper went 3-for-3 with a grand slam in a 10-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Harper took a fourth inning pitch from Jose Berrios and hit it 360 feet for a grand slam that left the bat at 95.4 mph and would have been a home run in only two stadiums. Of course, Harper isn’t complaining and neither are his fantasy managers. The 31-year-old is now up to nine home runs and 28 RBI on the season and remains one of the most valuable hitters in fantasy.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Philadelphia. The Phillies are 18-3 in their last 21 games overall, are 5-1 in their last six games versus the Blue Jays and are a perfect 11-0 in their last 11 home games. On the other side, the Blue Jays are 3-10 in their last 13 games overall, are 1-6 in their last seven road games and are 2-6 in their last eight road games when playing the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Blue Jays vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -154