Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Yariel Rodriguez will oppose Matt Waldron in Friday night’s pitching matchup at PETCO Park. With the Padres listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from San Diego?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Toronto Blue Jays (+105) at 930 San Diego Padres (-115); o/u 8.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Blue Jays vs. Padres Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Padres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

Toronto allowed four runs in the ninth inning on Wednesday to fall to the New York Yankees 6-4. Daulton Varsho had a big game despite the loss, homering twice in the contest. The Jays will look to get back in the win column on Friday.

San Diego Padres DFS SPIN

The Padres dropped to 11-10 on the year after losing by a score of 1-0 to Milwaukee on Wednesday. Michael King was excellent for San Diego, despite recording the loss. King went 7.2 innings, allowing just one run and striking out 10. The Padres need to find their offensive rhythm as they return home.

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Blue Jays are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego.

The total has gone under in the 3 of the last 5 home games for the Padres.

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Blue Jays. I don’t trust the Padres they struggle to find consistency at the plate and Waldron has been decent in his three starts this year. This seems like it will be mostly a bullpen game for Toronto with Rodriguez hopefully giving them 2-3 innings. The Jays’ bullpen should be rested after the day off Thursday, and they have the more reliable lineup 1-9. Jays at even money are the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Blue Jays +105