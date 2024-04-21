Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Chris Bassitt set to oppose Joe Musgrove in Sunday’s Blue Jays vs. Padres series finale, what’s the best play on the board for bettors? First pitch from Petco Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Toronto Blue Jays (+110) at 928 San Diego Padres (-130); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Blue Jays vs. Padres: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Varsho homers in win over Padres

Daulton Varsho went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBI on Saturday night, propelling the Blue Jays to a 5-2 victory over the Padres in San Diego. Varsho punished Padres’ starter Randy Vasquez for his 381-foot (103.7 mph EV) three-run shot in the opening inning after an error by Graham Pauley had extended the frame. The dynamic 27-year-old also led off the ninth inning with a single off of Yuki Matsui, swiped second base and scored the game’s final run on an RBI single off the bat of Ernie Clement. Varsho has been on a power binge of late, blasting five long balls in his last eight games. For the season, he’s now hitting .238/.304/.524 with five homers, 11 RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

Azocar collects two hits in loss

Jose Azocar went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored as the Padres fell to the Blue Jays on Saturday evening in San Diego. The 27-year-old speedster wasn’t even in the Padres’ starting lineup, he entered in the second inning after Jurickson Profar was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. He still managed to make an impact though, smacking a one-out double off of Erik Swanson in the eighth inning and racing around to score on an RBI single off the bat of Ha-Seong Kim. With his two-hit evening, Azocar is now hitting .389/.450/.444 with five runs scored and an RBI in 21 plate appearances on the season.

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Blue Jays are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games against Toronto

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games on the road

Padres are 21-9 SU in their last 30 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Bassitt has a respectable 4.03 ERA and a 2-2 record, but there are issues beneath the surface. For starters, his two road starts weren’t pretty. He went just 5 innings against the Rays in Tampa while allowing five runs – four earned – on six hits with two walks. His other road start came in Houston where he surrendered four runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings.

On the other side, Musgrove hasn’t pitched well anywhere. He’s 2-2 with a 6.29 ERA and 1.77 WHIP through five starts in 2024. While he did pitch well at Petco Park against the struggling Cardinals on April 3, his other four starts were marred by issues with home runs and walks. He can’t be trusted right now.

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8