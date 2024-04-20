Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jose Berrios set to oppose Randy Vasquez in Saturday night’s Blue Jays vs. Padres matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 8:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Toronto Blue Jays (-120) at 980 San Diego Padres (+102); o/u 8

8:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Blue Jays vs. Padres: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turner goes off vs. Padres

Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs in a 5-1 victory for the Blue Jays on Friday over the Padres. Turner got the scoring started for the Jays with a solo homer off Matt Waldron with two outs in the first. The 39-year-old added another RBI with a single in the second to extend the lead for Toronto to 5-0. Turner has been outstanding in the first three weeks of the season, and the pair of hits and homer has him slashing .345/.429/.569 as evidence.

Tatis Jr. homers in loss

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and walked in a loss Friday to the Blue Jays. Tatis Jr. was responsible for the only run of the game for the Padres with a solo homer off Yariel Rodriguez. It gives Tatis Jr. six homers on the young campaign, but the first since last Friday. Even with a mini-power drought, the 25-year-old has looked outstanding in 2024, and reminded fantasy managers that he’s as talented as any outfielder — or any other hitter regardless of position — in the sport.

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

Padres are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of San Diego’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League West Division

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

I like Toronto, but only in the first five innings. That’s not to say I can’t envision the Blue Jays winning outright, but I like them more in the first five innings. Berrios is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. The Padres can do some damage against right-handers, but Berrios has been excellent to start the season so I’ll take my chances.

The other reason I like the Blue Jays in the first five is because Vasquez had a 7.94 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP in three starts at El Paso before being recalled for tonight’s game. If he was being roughed by minor league hitters, what are guys like Turner and Vlad Guerrero Jr. going to do to him tonight?

Finally, taking Toronto in the first five innings means I can avoid the Blue Jays’ relievers and their 5.16 bullpen ERA. I’d hate to see the Jays jump on Vasquez early and for Berrios to throw a gem, only for the pen to give it up late. San Diego has enough firepower that I don’t want to be sweating out a close game late.

Blue Jays vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -130 (1ST FIVE INNINGS)