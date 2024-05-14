Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Chris Bassitt set to oppose Kyle Bradish in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Blue Jays vs. Orioles contest? First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Toronto Blue Jays (+138) at 964 Baltimore Orioles (-164); o/u 8.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Varsho hits solo home run in TOR win

Daulton Varsho went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBI on Monday, leading the Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Orioles. Varsho came through in a pair of clutch situations, walloping a game-tying solo shot — his seventh big fly of the season — off Orioles relief ace Yennier Cano in the eighth inning before delivered the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning ground out. The 27-year-old is unlikely to add much from a batting average standpoint, but his 20-homer power and ability to chip in double-digit steals is appealing for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

Rutschman clobbers pair of solo home runs

Adley Rutschman clobbered a pair of solo homers on Monday in the Orioles’ loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman took Blue Jays starter José Berríos deep in the fourth and sixth innings to record the first multi-homer performance of his young career. The 26-year-old franchise cornerstone, who has gone deep in back-to-back contests, is batting .309/.343/.491 with 23 runs scored, eight homers, 25 RBI and one steal through 175 plate appearances this season.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Blue Jays are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

Blue Jays are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American League

Orioles are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last five games, is 9-2 in their last 11 league games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Orioles. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Orioles’ last 11 home games versus Toronto, is 6-2 in their last eight league games and is 4-1 in their last five divisional games.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5