Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Blue Jays vs. Orioles

    With Chris Bassitt set to oppose Kyle Bradish in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Blue Jays vs. Orioles contest? First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Toronto Blue Jays (+138) at 964 Baltimore Orioles (-164); o/u 8.5

    6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Varsho hits solo home run in TOR win

    Daulton Varsho went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBI on Monday, leading the Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Orioles. Varsho came through in a pair of clutch situations, walloping a game-tying solo shot — his seventh big fly of the season — off Orioles relief ace Yennier Cano in the eighth inning before delivered the go-ahead run with a 10th-inning ground out. The 27-year-old is unlikely to add much from a batting average standpoint, but his 20-homer power and ability to chip in double-digit steals is appealing for fantasy managers in deeper mixed leagues.

    Rutschman clobbers pair of solo home runs

    Adley Rutschman clobbered a pair of solo homers on Monday in the Orioles’ loss to the Blue Jays. Rutschman took Blue Jays starter José Berríos deep in the fourth and sixth innings to record the first multi-homer performance of his young career. The 26-year-old franchise cornerstone, who has gone deep in back-to-back contests, is batting .309/.343/.491 with 23 runs scored, eight homers, 25 RBI and one steal through 175 plate appearances this season.

    Blue Jays are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Baltimore

    Orioles are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Blue Jays are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American League

    Orioles are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

    Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Blue Jays’ last five games, is 9-2 in their last 11 league games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against the Orioles. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Orioles’ last 11 home games versus Toronto, is 6-2 in their last eight league games and is 4-1 in their last five divisional games.

    Blue Jays vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com