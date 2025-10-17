Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Toronto go up 3-2 in the ALCS?

Last Updated on October 17, 2025 12:08 am by Alex Becker

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 6:08 PM ET on Friday night on FS1. It’s Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line road favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Mariners betting prediction.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Projected starting pitchers: Kevin Gausman (TOR) vs. Bryce Miller (SEA)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 96-74 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 74-97 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Toronto Blue Jays (-111) at 964 Seattle Mariners (-109); o/u 7.5

6:08 PM ET, Friday, October 17, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez drove in half of his team’s runs in their 8-2 win over the Mariners on Thursday night. In that game, the 3-time Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 3 with a homer, a single, 4 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Gimenez hit .210 with 7 homers, 35 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .598 across 329 at-bats. Andres Gimenez is batting .310 with an OPS of .907 in 8 playoff games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Friday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor reached base 4 times in his club’s 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 28-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. Across 194 regular-season at-bats with Seattle, Naylor hit .299 with 9 homers, 33 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of .831. The 2024 All-Star is batting .324 with an OPS of .900 in 9 postseason games this year. That fact makes Josh Naylor worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 5-2 straight up in their last 7 games against Seattle.

Toronto is 59-39 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 49-52 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

Seattle is 114-115 straight up in non-division games since the beginning of last season.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup. A few relevant statistics will illustrate why. The Blue Jays are 17-16 straight up as a road favorite and 43-42 straight up as the road team this year. What’s more, Toronto is 69-53 straight up in American League games and 67-47 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 86-54 straight up when playing an opponent on no rest and 92-66 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The road team has won every game in this series, and I like that trend to continue on Friday night. The pick is Toronto -111 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -111