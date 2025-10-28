Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Prediction: Can Toronto even up the series?

Last Updated on October 28, 2025 7:57 am by Alex Becker

LOS ANGELES — As the Blue Jays and Dodgers head into Game 4 of the World Series, momentum (and pitching) matters. L.A. leads the series 2-1. Our Blue Jays vs Dodgers prediction weighs whether Toronto’s can bounce back after a tough Game 3 loss.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Shane Bieber (TOR) vs. Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 99-77 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 79-96 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs Dodgers Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+166)/ Dodgers (−200)

Blue Jays (+166)/ Dodgers (−200) Spread (Run Line): Blue Jays +1.5 (−128)/Dodgers −1.5 (+107)

Blue Jays +1.5 (−128)/Dodgers −1.5 (+107) Total Runs: 8.5 (Over / Under)

8.5 (Over / Under) Start Time: 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025

8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025 Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA TV: FOX

Blue Jays vs Dodgers Matchup Breakdown

Park Factor: Dodger Stadium has played power-friendly in 2025, as it’s the 6th-best hitter’s park in MLB this year according to Baseball Savant. Toronto brings an opportunistic, high-contact, extra-base capable lineup to Chavez Ravine.

Dodger Stadium has played power-friendly in 2025, as it’s the 6th-best hitter’s park in MLB this year according to Baseball Savant. Toronto brings an opportunistic, high-contact, extra-base capable lineup to Chavez Ravine. Weather: Clear skies in Los Angeles, projected temperature of 72 degrees at first time of first pitch. Temperature expected to drop to around 64 degrees by 10 PM PT. The ball should travel well early but may not carry as much late.

Clear skies in Los Angeles, projected temperature of 72 degrees at first time of first pitch. Temperature expected to drop to around 64 degrees by 10 PM PT. The ball should travel well early but may not carry as much late. Who’s Hot: Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with 2 doubles, 2 homers, and 3 RBIs on Monday. Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk went 2 for 4 with a homer and 3 RBIs on Monday.

Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani went 4 for 4 with 2 doubles, 2 homers, and 3 RBIs on Monday. Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk went 2 for 4 with a homer and 3 RBIs on Monday. Bullpen Status: Game 3 went 18 innings with Toronto using 9 pitchers and Los Angeles using 10 hurlers. Although Toronto’s Shane Bieber and L.A.’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto both threw a little in the bullpen, neither pitcher ultimately entered the game.

Game 3 went 18 innings with Toronto using 9 pitchers and Los Angeles using 10 hurlers. Although Toronto’s Shane Bieber and L.A.’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto both threw a little in the bullpen, neither pitcher ultimately entered the game. Injuries: Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer was removed from Game 3 in the seventh inning after injuring his left lower back as he swung the bat. His status is unclear ahead of Tuesday’s game. Springer has 4 homers and 9 RBIs in 14 playoff games this season.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Toronto is 45-35 straight up as an underdog this season.

Toronto is 31-20 straight up in interleague games this season.

Los Angeles is 48-55 ATS after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 38-48 ATS as a home favorite this season.

58% of the public bets are on the Dodgers money line.

Dodgers money line opened at -187 and got as high as -208 at some books before settling at -200. This likely means consensus has shifted towards L.A.

The total opened at 8 and went up to 8.5 in some books. This was likely due to Game 3 going 18 innings and both teams using 9+ pitchers.

The over is 46-37-5 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

The over is 46-37-4 in Toronto’s road games this season.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

World Series leverage: A Dodgers win gives L.A. a commanding 3-1 series lead; a Jays win makes the series 2-2 and flips home-field pressure back on LA.

Totals note: With a baseline of 8, ball-flight and HR variance at Dodger Stadium can tilt this toward late scoring; sharper moves upward would signal Over steam, while resistance near 8/8.5 implies respect for bullpen strength.

Blue Jays vs Dodgers Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Blue Jays ML (+166). Our Blue Jays vs Dodgers prediction leans on Toronto’s elite bats (1st in batting average and 1st in OPS in these playoffs) putting up enough runs to win Game 4.

