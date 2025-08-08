Blue Jays vs. Dodgers MLB Prediction: Scherzer vs. Kershaw to turn into pitcher’s duel?

As division leaders converge at Dodger Stadium, the spotlight falls squarely on two of the most honored pitchers of their era. Both Scherzer and Kershaw are multiple-time Cy Young winners and Hall of Fame locks—Scherzer with eight All-Star selections and Kershaw with eleven, including this year’s “Legend Pick” nod by Commissioner Rob Manfred. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Dodgers matchup?

This showdown echoes back 18 years to 2008, when both were rookies slated to begin games in Los Angeles—a prophetic prelude to tonight’s matchup.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -155 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +138 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Dodgers.

Form and Context

Scherzer arrives after back-to-back quality starts, tallying an impressive 16 strikeouts over 13 combined innings. Kershaw, after a dominant six-inning shutout in his previous outing, brings six-day rest into this must-watch contest. Both pitchers carry more than reputations—they’re symbols of durability, precision, and relentless preparation.

As for team dynamics, the Blue Jays have surged since late May and currently hold the best win-loss record in the American League since May 28. The Dodgers, despite their strengths, have seen their NL West lead shrink to just two games. Adding to the intrigue: Don Mattingly—Toronto’s bench coach and Kershaw’s former manager—will be watching keenly, appreciating the nuances of both pitchers’ craft.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

Expect a cerebral, low-scoring duel. Kershaw’s control and experience on home turf give him a slight edge, while Scherzer’s recent sharpness and offensive support can’t be overlooked. Key moments will likely come in tight innings via command rather than fireworks.

Final Score Projection: Dodgers 2, Blue Jays 1

Game Call: Clayton Kershaw outduels Max Scherzer in a classic pitcher’s duel, handing home-field edge—and the win—to the Dodgers.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 9