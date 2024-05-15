Close Menu
    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Avalanche vs. Stars

    The Avalanche vs. Stars series could conclude on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the Stars finish off the Aves with a win? Or will Colorado force a Game 6?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 Colorado Avalanche (+122) at 010 Dallas Stars (-146); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5: Public Bettors Love Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Georgiev surrenders four goals in loss

    Alexander Georgiev gave up four goals on 33 shots in Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4. The fifth marker was an empty-netter. Georgiev kept the Avalanche in the game for longer than they should have been, as the Stars put him under siege in the first period but came away with just one goal. They added two more in the second, and the Avalanche’s offense once again failed to give Georgiev much to work with. He’s allowed 13 goals over four contests in the second round, going 1-3 with an .879 save percentage. Head coach Jared Bednar is likely to ride with Georgiev, who will be tasked with keeping the Avalanche’s season going in elimination games, starting with Wednesday’s Game 5.

    Hintz still being evaluated

    Roope Hintz (upper body) is still being evaluated ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5 matchup against Colorado, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. Hintz didn’t return to Monday’s 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4 after blocking a shot late in the first period. He has generated two goals, four assists, 13 shots on net and 15 hits in 11 outings this postseason. If Hintz isn’t available to play in Game 5, Radek Faksa or Ty Dellandrea could suit up in Wednesday’s contest versus Colorado.

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Colorado’s last 16 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 17 of Dallas’ last 23 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Colorado’s last 10 games against Dallas

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Dallas’ last 12 games at home

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 Betting Prediction

    Take Dallas. The Stars are 19-6 in their last 25 games overall, are 10-4 in their last 14 home games and are 22-6 in their last 28 games against a Western Conference foe. On the other side, the Avalanche are just 1-4 in their last five games against the Stars.

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 5 Prediction: DALLAS STARS -146

