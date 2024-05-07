Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Yankees series starts at 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With Justin Verlander set to oppose Luis Gil in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at Yankee Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Houston Astros (+100) at 918 New York Yankees (-118); o/u 8

7:05 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Astros vs. Yankees: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Singleton hits two-run homer

Jon Singleton went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer Sunday against the Mariners. It sure seems like the Astros were missing out by not going from José Abreu to Singleton earlier. Joey Loperfido still might wind up as Houston’s first baseman, but Singleton has earned himself a longer look by hitting .268 with three homers in his 16 starts this year.

Soto delivers go-ahead three-run double in win

Juan Soto delivered a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning on Sunday, propelling the Yankees to a 5-2 victory over the Tigers in the Bronx. The Tigers came back with a pair of runs to tie the game in the top half of the seventh inning, but the Yankees’ bats went right back to work in the home half of the frame. They loaded the bases against Shelby Miller with a single and a pair of walks, then Soto greeted Andrew Chafin with a three-run double into right field to put the Bombers back on top to stay. The 25-year-old superstar finished the day 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts and is now hitting .316/.421/.559 with eight homers, 28 RBI and four stolen bases on the season.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Houston’s last 17 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games against Houston

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games against NY Yankees

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Yankees’ last 11 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 4-1 in their last five games overall, are 11-4 in their last 15 home games and are 9-2 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the American League West. On the other side, the Astros are 2-9 in their last 11 games versus the Yankees, which includes a mark of 0-7 in their last seven games versus New York. Houston is also 3-8 in its last 11 road games and is 3-10 in its last 13 games against an opponent from the American League East Division.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -118