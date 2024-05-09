Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Yankees series will conclude at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday evening from the Bronx. Will the Yankees complete the sweep or will the Astros take at least one game in the series with a victory?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Houston Astros (+116) at 910 New York Yankees (-134); o/u 8.5

5:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

Astros vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York on Thursday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soto collects three hits, including HR

Juan Soto went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Yankees to a 9-4 victory over the Astros on Wednesday. Soto put the Yankees on the board in the first inning with a solo blast off Spencer Arrighetti. He drove in another run with a single in the second, then plated a run with a groundout in the sixth. Soto made it five RBI on the day with a base hit in the eighth. The 25-year-old star outfielder is hitting an outstanding .333/.434/.583 with nine homers 26 runs scored, 32 RBI, and four steals across 173 plate appearances.

Pena hits solo home run in loss

Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a solo homer against the Yankees on Wednesday. Peña had a productive day at the plate against New York, collecting three hits on the day. He knocked a pair of base hits in the fourth and sixth innings, then took Victor González deep for a solo homer in the eighth. The 26-year-old shortstop is slashing .326/.367/.464 with four homers, 21 runs scored, 14 RBI, and five steals across 147 plate appearances.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 9 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games when playing on the road against NY Yankees

Astros vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Astros are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 1-10 in their last 11 games against the Yankees and are 3-10 in their last 13 road games. On the other side, the Yankees are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 16-6 in their last 22 home games and are 6-1 in their last seven games against an opponent in the American League.

Astros vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -134