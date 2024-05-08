Close Menu
    Astros vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Astros vs. Yankees

    The Astros vs. Yankees series continues on Wednesday night when Spencer Arrighetti opposes Carlos Rodon in the pitching matchup. With the Yankees listed as sizable home favorites and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Yankee Stadium?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 Houston Astros (+128) at 970 New York Yankees (-152); o/u 9

    7:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

    Astros vs. Yankees: Bettors Love New York on Wednesday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tucker hits solo home run in loss to Yankees

    Kyle Tucker went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk in a loss to the Yankees. Tucker got the scoring started in the first inning with a 399-foot home run off Luis Gil that left the bat at 108.1 mph. It was his 10th home run and 24th RBI of the season, and Tucker is now slashing .279/.396/.566. He’s every bit a first-round pick in all fantasy leagues.

    Verdugo hits homer in win over Astros

    Alex Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in a 10-3 win over the Astros on Tuesday. The home run was Verdugo’s fifth on the season and he now has 17 RBI. The big fly wasn’t a Yankee Stadium blast either, with Verdugo hitting it 383 feet at 107.4 mph off the bat. While many expected a power boost for Verdugo moving to Yankee Stadium, he has just a 3.8 percent barrel rate and his lowest fly ball rate since 2021. His HR/FB rate is up, so Verdugo could easily surpass his 13 home runs from last year, but he’s unlikely to see a major surge. Still, his walk rate is the highest it’s ever been and he’s slashing .275/.362/.450 on the season, which will give him fantasy value if he keeps hitting cleanup behind Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 8 games on the road

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games when playing as the favorite

    Astros vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees have won five out of their last six games overall, are 12-4 in their last 16 home games and are 10-2 in their last 12 games when facing an opponent from the American League West. On the other side, the Astros are just 2-10 in their last 12 games against the Yankees, which includes an eight-game losing streak versus New York. Houston has dropped nine of its last 12 road games as well.

    Astros vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -152

