Astros vs. Tigers Prediction

The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. The Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty. With the Astros listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from Detroit?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Houston Astros (-110) at 966 Detroit Tigers (+100); o/u 7.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2023

PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Astros vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

The Astros dropped game two of the series by a score of 8-2 on Saturday. Jeremy Pena went 2-3 in Saturday’s contest. Houston will look to bounce back on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers DFS SPIN

Detroit improved to 20-19 after Saturday’s victory. Mark Canha hit a grand slam in the win. The Tigers will now face a tougher matchup with Justin Verlander on the mound for Houston.

Astros vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The Astros are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Houston is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Detroit.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

Astros vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under in the first five innings. Verlander was roughed up in last outing, however I expect him to bounce back in this spot. On the other side Flaherty has been great, despite his 0-2 record. He has a WHIP of 1.05 and 56 strikeouts in 42 innings of work. I don’t think either offense has much success early in this one.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5