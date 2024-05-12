Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Tigers Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Astros vs. Tigers

    The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. The Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty. With the Astros listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from Detroit?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Houston Astros (-110) at 966 Detroit Tigers (+100); o/u 7.5

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2023

    PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

    Astros vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Houston Astros DFS SPIN

    The Astros dropped game two of the series by a score of 8-2 on Saturday. Jeremy Pena went 2-3 in Saturday’s contest. Houston will look to bounce back on Sunday.

    Detroit Tigers DFS SPIN

    Detroit improved to 20-19 after Saturday’s victory. Mark Canha hit a grand slam in the win. The Tigers will now face a tougher matchup with Justin Verlander on the mound for Houston.

    The Astros are 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Houston is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Detroit.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Astros.

    Astros vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under in the first five innings. Verlander was roughed up in last outing, however I expect him to bounce back in this spot. On the other side Flaherty has been great, despite his 0-2 record. He has a WHIP of 1.05 and 56 strikeouts in 42 innings of work. I don’t think either offense has much success early in this one.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com