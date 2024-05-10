Astros vs. Tigers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Tigers series begins at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday evening from Comerica Park in Detroit, MI. With Framber Valdez set to oppose Casey Mize in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Houston Astros (-134) at 964 Detroit Tigers (+114); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Astros vs. Tigers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Detroit

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Tigers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alvarez hits solo home run in win vs. Yanks

Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer on Thursday, powering the Astros to a 4-3 victory over the Yankees. Alvarez kicked off the scoring in the opening frame by taking Yankees starter Marcus Stroman deep for his eighth round-tripper of the season. It was the first time he’s left the yard since a two-homer explosion back on April 27, snapping a nine-game homerless drought. The 26-year-old four-category fantasy superstar is batting .245/.325/.448 with 21 runs scored, eight homers and 19 RBI through 163 plate appearances.

Urshela begins minor league rehab assignment

Gio Urshela (hamstring) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Toledo. Urshela has been on the shelf since late April due to a right hamstring strain. The 32-year-old veteran corner infielder will likely need a handful of rehab contests to ramp up before returning to Detroit’s lineup.

Astros vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Detroit’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games against Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games against Houston

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Houston’s last 11 games on the road

Astros vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 21-9 in their last 30 games when playing the Tigers, are 13-3 in their last 16 visits to Comerica Park and are 28-12 in their last 40 road games when playing on a Friday. On the other side, the Tigers are just 1-5 in their last six games overall, are 1-5 in their last eight league games and have dropped five out of their last six games when facing an opponent from the American League West.

Astros vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -134