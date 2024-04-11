Astros vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Given Houston’s early-season struggles, is Kansas City a live dog in Thursday afternoon’s Astros vs. Royals series finale? First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Hunter Brown will oppose Brady singer in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Houston Astros (-142) at 910 Kansas City Royals (+120); o/u 9

2:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Astros vs. Royals: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz collects two hits in loss

Yainer Diaz went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI against the Royals on Wednesday. After drawing a walk in the second inning, Diaz brought one of only two runs the Astros would score across on a double to deep left field. A sacrifice fly by José Abreu would bring Diaz in to score the second run. The 25-year-old backstop is off to a great start, hitting .326/.380/.500 with two homers and six RBI across 50 plate appearances. He’s made two starts at designated hitter as the team looks to keep his bat in the lineup when he’s not behind the plate.

Pasquantino has big night vs. HOU

Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, five RBI, and a walk on Wednesday as he led the Royals to an 11-2 win over the Astros. Pasquantino needed this one. He finally broke out with his first five RBI of the season. After drawing a walk in the first inning, he drove two runs in with a double in the third. Facing Brandon Bielak in the fourth, he sent one over the right-field fence for his first home run of the season. Pasquantino later added a sacrifice fly and his third hit of the game to drive in five runs on the day. Perhaps Wednesday’s effort can get the 26-year-old first baseman going at the plate after a slow start.

Astros vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against Kansas City

Royals are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games

Astros are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

Royals are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games at home

Astros vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. Singer did not factor into the decision last Friday against the White Sox, but he allowed just one run on two hits with a walk over 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out four. He’s now 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA on the season, with 14 strikeouts and a 0.53 WHIP. In other words, Singer is off to a great start.

The same cannot be said for Brown, who is 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA and 2.57 WHIP to start his 2024 campaign. He allowed five runs on eight hits with four walks over just three innings against the Rangers last week. Granted, Brown faced the Yankees and Rangers to start the season. That’s a tough early-season draw. Still, the Royals are swinging hot bats and given their success versus the Astros in previous meetings, they’re worth a flier today as a home dog.

Astros vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +120