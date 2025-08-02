Astros vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Houston pull off the upset?

​ The Houston Astros travel to Fenway Park with a record of 62–47, while the Boston Red Sox enter at 59–51. This game pits rookie left-hander Colton Gordon against veteran righty Walker Buehler. Boston is a slight favorite on the moneyline and both teams have combined in recent outings for modest run production, setting the stage for a tight contest. What’s the best bet in today’s Astros vs. Red Sox matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 2, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites to beat the Astros, who are +111 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Red Sox Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of the bets are on the Red Sox moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitching Matchup

Colton Gordon (HOU) enters with a 4–3 record, a 4.74 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP over 62.2 innings. He’s tallied 54 strikeouts against just 11 walks, but he’s struggled with consistency—logging only one quality start in 12 outings and surrendering multiple runs in recent games, including a four‑run effort in five innings in his last appearance.

Walker Buehler (BOS) has had an uneven season as well. At 6–6 with a 5.72 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over about 89 innings, opponents are hitting .276 against him. While Buehler has shown signs of stabilizing—winning three of his past four starts—Boston’s offense hasn’t always backed him with run support.

Team Form & Matchups

Houston’s offense boasts strong contributors like Jeremy Peña (.322 AVG, .378 OBP), Isaac Paredes (19 HR, 50 RBI), and Jose Altuve (57 RBI), while Boston counters with right-handed power threats like Wilyer Abreu (20 HR, 58 RBI) and Trevor Story (17 HR, 65 RBI).

Despite identical recent batting averages (.237 over last 10 games), Boston has slightly outpaced Houston at the plate, and their pitching staff has shown improvement—making this potentially a low-scoring game unless either starter stumbles early.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This should be a low-to-moderate scoring affair, but I favor Houston pulling an upset on the road. Gordon is far from dominant, but Buehler has been equally hittable, and Boston’s bullpen remains a question mark. Houston’s hitters could capitalize on a vulnerable Buehler, while even a moderate outing from Gordon may be enough—especially if the Astros generate early offense and stay aggressive over the total.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS +111