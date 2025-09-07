Astros vs. Rangers Prediction: Can Houston topple Texas?

The Houston Astros remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. Patrick Corbin (TEX)

The Houston Astros are 78-65 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 67-76 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 73-70 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 76-67 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Houston Astros (-128) at 922 Texas Rangers (+107); o/u 8.5

2:35 PM ET, Sunday, September 7, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: MLB.TV

Astros vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez had a big day at the plate in his team’s 11-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday night. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 3 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Alvarez is hitting .277 with 6 homers, 27 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .828 across 137 at-bats. Yordan Alvarez is batting .404 with an OPS of 1.192 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers shortstop Josh Smith reached base twice in his club’s 11-0 loss to the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2024 Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Smith is hitting .254 with 9 homers, 33 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .706 across 453 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .295 with an OPS of .814 in home games this season. That fact makes Josh Smith worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 35-33 straight up as the road team this season.

Houston is 53-47 straight up as a favorite this season.

Texas is 25-45 straight up as an underdog this season.

Texas is 9-16 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Astros vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

I like Houston here. A few numbers will make the case for the Astros to win outright on Sunday. Houston is 69-55 straight up when playing on no rest and 74-58 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, the Astros are 16-11 straight up in starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s 27 starts this season. For all of those reasons, I like Houston to win this AL West showdown outright on Sunday afternoon. The pick is the Astros -128 on the money line over the Rangers at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -128