Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

American League East rivals clash in Friday night’s Astros vs. Rangers matchup at 8:05 p.m. ET. With Hunter Brown set to oppose Cody Bradford in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart play for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Houston Astros (-138) at 918 Texas Rangers (+118); o/u 9.5

8:05 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alvarez goes 4-for-5 with two HRs

Yordan Alvarez went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, and three RBI to power the Astros to a 8-0 win over the Blue Jays. Alvarez had an incredible day at the dish against the Blue Jays. After knocking a base hit in the first inning, he took Chris Bassitt deep for a solo homer in the third for his first home run of the season. He drove in a second run with a double in the fourth, then launched his second home run with a solo shot off Tim Mayza in the sixth. The 26-year-old slugger nearly connected for a third homer in the seventh inning, hitting a ball to the warning track in center field.

Seager collects two hits, HR, vs. Rays

Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with solo homer on Wednesday, leading the Rangers to a 4-1 victory over the Rays. Seager broke up a scoreless stalemate with a sixth inning solo homer off Rays starter Aaron Civale. It was his first round-tripper of the season. The 29-year-old fantasy stalwart hasn’t skipped a beat, batting .364 (8-for-22) with one homer and three RBI through five games, despite missing nearly all of spring training recovering from offseason surgery.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games

Rangers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games

Astros are 36-15 SU in their last 51 games against Texas

Rangers are 15-36 SU in their last 51 games against Houston

Astros vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-2 in the Rangers’ last 11 games against the Astros and has cashed in six out of their last seven home games versus Houston. The over is also 10-4 in the Rangers’ last 14 home games, is 5-1 in their last six games versus the rest of the American League West and is 5-1 in the Astros’ last six divisional games.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5