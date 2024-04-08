Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Rangers series will conclude on Monday night at 8:05 p.m. ET. Will the Astros earn a series split? Or will the Rangers take the series despite losing on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball last night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 Houston Astros (-142) at 968 Texas Rangers (+120); o/u 9

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, April 8, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

Astros vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Home Dog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alvarez blasts 3-run home run

Yordan Alvarez blasted a three-run homer on Sunday night, propelling the Astros to a 3-1 victory over the Rangers in Arlington. The 26-year-old slugger snapped a scoreless tie with his 378-foot (108.6 mph EV) three-run shot off of right-hander Dane Dunning in the third inning. That would wind up being the only scoring in the ballgame for the Astros, but they made sure that it stood up. Alvarez also drew a walk in the contest, finishing the night 1-for-3. For the season, he’s now hitting .256/.341/.513 with three long balls and six RBI.

Garcia scores lone run for Rangers

Adolis García singled, walked and scored the Rangers’ lone run as they fell to the Astros on Sunday night. García finally broke up Blanco’s bid for consecutive no-hitters with a two-out single in the sixth inning. The 31-year-old outfielder also worked a walk off of Josh Hader in the ninth inning and scored on a run-scoring single off the bat of Justin Foscue. García finished the evening 1-for-3. He’s off to another terrific start this season — hitting .270/.317/.622 with four homers, 11 RBI and a stolen base.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 9 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Texas’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 7 of Houston’s last 10 games when playing on the road against Texas

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Texas’ last 14 games against Houston

Astros vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Texas. Despite winning last night, the Astros are still just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against the Rangers and have dropped seven out of their last 10 games against the American League. On the other side, the Rangers are 12-4 in their last 16 games overall, are 21-9 in their last 30 games against an opponent from the American League and are 4-1 in their last five games against the rest of the American League West.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS +120