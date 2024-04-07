Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Astros vs. Rangers

    The Astros vs. Rangers series finale will be the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball matchup tonight from Arlington, TX. With Ronel Blanco coming off a no-hitter last week, is Houston the play tonight in Texas? Or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    923 Houston Astros (-108) at 924 Texas Rangers (-108); o/u 10

    7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

    Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

    TV: ESPN

    Astros vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Texas

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Altuve has three-hit day

    Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double as the Astros fell to the Rangers on Saturday night in Arlington. Altuve smacked a one-out single off of Jon Gray in the third inning, but was then picked off of first base. He also singled in the fourth and doubled in the ninth, but the Astros were unable to cash him in either time. The 33-year-old second baseman is off to another strong start offensively, slashing .378/.425/.730 with three homers, three RBI and seven runs scored through his first nine ballgames.

    Carter collects three hits vs. Astros

    Evan Carter went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored on Saturday night, leading the Rangers to a 7-2 victory over the visiting Astros.

    The 21-year-old phenom smoked a leadoff double off of J.P. France in the second inning, then came around to score the game’s first run on an RBI single off the bat of Jonah Heim. He also added a double in the fifth inning and a single in the eighth. Carter had been off to a slow start offensively to begin the season, so hopefully the three-hit attack is just what he needed to get him going. He’s now slashing .208/.406/.333 to go along with six runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base on the season.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 8 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Houston’s last 13 games against Texas

    The total has gone OVER in 18 of Texas’ last 25 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Texas’ last 9 games when playing at home against Houston

    Astros vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Texas. The Rangers are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home games and are 21-8 in their last 29 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Astros are just 2-9 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against the Rangers and have dropped four out of their last five divisional games as well.

    Astros vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -108

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com