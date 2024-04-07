Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Rangers series finale will be the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball matchup tonight from Arlington, TX. With Ronel Blanco coming off a no-hitter last week, is Houston the play tonight in Texas? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Houston Astros (-108) at 924 Texas Rangers (-108); o/u 10

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Globe Life Park, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Astros vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Texas

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Altuve has three-hit day

Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double as the Astros fell to the Rangers on Saturday night in Arlington. Altuve smacked a one-out single off of Jon Gray in the third inning, but was then picked off of first base. He also singled in the fourth and doubled in the ninth, but the Astros were unable to cash him in either time. The 33-year-old second baseman is off to another strong start offensively, slashing .378/.425/.730 with three homers, three RBI and seven runs scored through his first nine ballgames.

Carter collects three hits vs. Astros

Evan Carter went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored on Saturday night, leading the Rangers to a 7-2 victory over the visiting Astros.

The 21-year-old phenom smoked a leadoff double off of J.P. France in the second inning, then came around to score the game’s first run on an RBI single off the bat of Jonah Heim. He also added a double in the fifth inning and a single in the eighth. Carter had been off to a slow start offensively to begin the season, so hopefully the three-hit attack is just what he needed to get him going. He’s now slashing .208/.406/.333 to go along with six runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base on the season.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 8 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Houston’s last 13 games against Texas

The total has gone OVER in 18 of Texas’ last 25 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Texas’ last 9 games when playing at home against Houston

Astros vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Texas. The Rangers are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home games and are 21-8 in their last 29 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Astros are just 2-9 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-4 in their last five games against the Rangers and have dropped four out of their last five divisional games as well.

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: TEXAS RANGERS -108