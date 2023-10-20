    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Rangers Game 5 ALCS Betting Odds & Prediction

    Brad BurnsBy Updated:No Comments

    With the series all tied at two games apiece, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Astros vs. Rangers Game 5 matchup? Justin Verlander will oppose Jordan Montgomery in the pitching matchup and while the Rangers are favored, the total sits at 9 runs.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Houston Astros (-110) v. Texas Rangers (-110); o/u 9.5

    5:07 PM ET, Friday, Oct. 20th, 2023

    Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

    Rangers vs. Astros  Game 5 MLB Public Betting Information 

    At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 87% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the Rangers. 

    Texas Rangers DFS Spin

    Jordan Montgomery threw 6.1 innings with no earned runs, five hits, and six strikeouts in his game one win. A repeat performance is not out of the question. On the season Montgomery had a 3.2 ERA and a 10-11 record. 

    Houston Astros DFS Spin

    Justin Verlander went 6.2 innings in game one. He gave up six hits and two earned runs in that outing. Not a bad performance but was not enough to help the Astros win. Another chance to make his mark on the series comes with extra motivation and expectations. 

    Rangers home record this year was ​​50-31

    Astros away record this year was 51-30

    Astros are 1-1 when Verlander pitches this postseason

    Rangers are 2-0 when Montgomery pitches this postseason

    Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction 

    Verlander is playing well. The Rangers played so well the first two games of the series I want to trust them at home. But the loose pitching in games three and four has me worried. Verlander is the number one arm for a reason. This spot is prime for the Astros to sneak a win and go back to finish the series at home. All the pressure would shift off of them. 

    Rangers vs. Astros Game 5 Prediction:  Houston ML (-110) 

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com