Astros vs. Rangers Game 5 ALCS Betting Odds & Prediction

With the series all tied at two games apiece, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Astros vs. Rangers Game 5 matchup? Justin Verlander will oppose Jordan Montgomery in the pitching matchup and while the Rangers are favored, the total sits at 9 runs.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (-110) v. Texas Rangers (-110); o/u 9.5

5:07 PM ET, Friday, Oct. 20th, 2023

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Rangers vs. Astros Game 5 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 87% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the Rangers.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Jordan Montgomery threw 6.1 innings with no earned runs, five hits, and six strikeouts in his game one win. A repeat performance is not out of the question. On the season Montgomery had a 3.2 ERA and a 10-11 record.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Justin Verlander went 6.2 innings in game one. He gave up six hits and two earned runs in that outing. Not a bad performance but was not enough to help the Astros win. Another chance to make his mark on the series comes with extra motivation and expectations.

Astros vs. Rangers Game 5 MLB Betting Trends

Rangers home record this year was ​​50-31

Astros away record this year was 51-30

Astros are 1-1 when Verlander pitches this postseason

Rangers are 2-0 when Montgomery pitches this postseason

Astros vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction

Verlander is playing well. The Rangers played so well the first two games of the series I want to trust them at home. But the loose pitching in games three and four has me worried. Verlander is the number one arm for a reason. This spot is prime for the Astros to sneak a win and go back to finish the series at home. All the pressure would shift off of them.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 5 Prediction: Houston ML (-110)