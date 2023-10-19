Astros vs. Rangers Game 4 ALCS Betting Odds & Prediction

Houston’s Jose Urquidy starts against Andrew Heaney in tonight’s Astros vs. Rangers Game 4 matchup. Max Scherzer showed some rust in game three and allowed Houston back into the series. Game 4 has major implication for where the series finishes. Rangers still have a chance to close it out at home. A loss here means the series heads back to Houston for six or seven. These pressures impact the players and our bets.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (+102) v. Texas Rangers (-122); o/u 9.5

8:03 PM ET, Thursday, Oct. 19th, 2023

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Rangers vs. Astros Game 4 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 56% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Josh Jung had two home runs last night. Youngest player in franchise history to have multiple home runs is a playoff game. In the series he is hitting .272. For the entire postseason he has a .33 batting average. Keep an eye on the third baseman to respond in tonight’s game.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Jose Altuve went 2-5 with a home run in Houston’s game three win. Game three was the first recorded hit in the series for the second baseman. If he gets consistent Altuve can serve as a catalyst for an Astros comeback.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 4 MLB Betting Trends

Rangers are 50-31 at home during the regular season

Astros are 51-30 away during the regular season

The totals have gone over in 0 of Rangers’ last 5 games

The totals have gone OVER in 1 of Astros’ last 5 games

Rangers vs. Astros Game 4 Betting Prediction

Baseball is a team game but when Scherezer gives up five earned runs it is tough to see a way the Rangers could have won. Neither team had an error and each team struck out five times. Houston’s double play to end any chance of a rally in the ninth spoke volumes. The Rangers are playing tonight because of the resilience shown in game three. Being able to climb out of a hole and put the Astros on edge reiterated the belief they have in themselves if starting pitching can hold strong.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 4 Prediction: Rangers ML (-122)