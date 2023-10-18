Astros vs. Rangers Game 3 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Cristian Javier will start against the Rangers’ Max Scherzer in Game 3 of the ALCS. Scherzer will make his first start since September 12th against Toronto. Houston needs a good start form Javier if they are going to climb out of the 2-0 hole. Check out betting odds, trends and our prediction for this Astros vs. Rangers Game 3 matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Houston Astros (+110) v. 902 Texas Rangers (-130); o/u 9.5

8:03 PM ET, Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 2023

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Rangers vs. Astros Game 3 MLB Public Betting Information

At the time of writing The Spread’s MLB Public Betting page shows 53% of moneyline wagers have been placed on the Rangers.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Jonah Heim has had two RBIs in the first two games of the series. In the postseason he is batting .250. Just under his season average of .258. If he can be consistent for the series he becomes a late bat in the lineup to add crucial depth.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Kyle Tucker has had a bad postseason so far only batting .091. His absence has been felt in this series more than the ALDS because of the rest of the lineup getting of to a slow start. Through five postseason games he has two hits, one RBI, and six strikeouts.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 3 MLB Betting Trends

The totals have gone OVER in 47 of Rangers’ 81 last games at home

The totals have gone OVER in 0 of Rangers’ last 5 games

Astros are 48-33 in their road games against the spread

Astros are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

Rangers vs. Astros Game 3 MLB Betting Prediction

Both games in Houston were close but at the margins the Rangers were a more precise team. Anticipate that happening more, especially now with home field. The public is split on who to bet here, and so am I. Houston has the pedigree to come back from this hole. With Scherezer making his first start in a month I give the edge to Houston. It is an opportunity to start hitting again.

Rangers vs. Astros Game 3 Prediction: Astros (+110)