Astros vs. Mariners Prediction: Can Houston bounce back?

The Houston Astros remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday night. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Mariners win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Astros vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU) vs. Logan Evans (SEA)

The Houston Astros are 56-41 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 44-53 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners are 52-45 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 42-55 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

915 Houston Astros (+100) at 916 Seattle Mariners (-121); o/u 7.5

9:40 PM ET, Saturday, July 19, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes reached base twice in his team’s 6-1 loss to the Mariners on Friday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI, and a walk. For the season, Paredes is hitting .258 with 19 homers, 50 RBIs, and an OPS of .829 across 349 at-bats. Isaac Paredes is batting .295 with an OPS of .902 in his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners designated hitter Mitch Garver recorded multiple hits in his club’s 6-1 win over the Astros on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the 2019 Silver Slugger Award winner went 2 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Garver is hitting .226 with 6 homers, 22 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .682 in 155 at-bats this year. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .271 with an OPS of .865 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Mitch Garver worth a look in most DFS formats.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games against Seattle.

Houston is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games overall.

Seattle is 19-11 straight up in their last 30 games overall.

Seattle is 26-21 straight up as the home team this season.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Seattle in this matchup, largely because of Houston starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. McCullers missed the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons due to injury, and didn’t make his first start in 2025 until May 4th. He looks like a pitcher who’s still knocking the rust off.

In 10 starts this season, McCullers is 2-4 with a 6.48 ERA, a 1.66 WHIP, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .256 opponent batting average. The 2017 All-Star will be facing a Mariners offense that’s 8th in MLB in runs per game, 6th in home runs, 7th in on-base percentage, 8th in slugging percentage, and 7th in OPS this season. Lance McCullers Jr. might turn his season around eventually, but I don’t think it’s going to happen on Saturday. I’m taking the Mariners here. The pick is Seattle -121 on the money line over Houston at Bovada.lv.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -121