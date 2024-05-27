Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Framber Valdez set to oppose Bryce Miller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Astros vs. Mariners clash? First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Houston Astros (-126) at 920 Seattle Mariners (+108); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

T-Mobile Field, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Leaning with Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tucker hits home run in win vs. A’s

Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and home run in a 5-2 win over the A’s on Sunday. Another day, another Tucker home run. The 27-year-old hit a 403-foot shot off Aaron Brooks that left the bat at 105 mph. It was Tucker’s 18th of the season and he’s now up to 39 RBI to go along with a .280 average. He’s looking like one of the best first-round picks for this year’s fantasy baseball season.

Rodriguez starting to heat up for Mariners?

Julio Rodríguez went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI as the Mariners bested the Nationals 9-5 on Sunday. Rodríguez’s three knocks all checked in between 107 and 109 mph. The Mariners had him batting third today after placing him sixth the previous three days. Last year, a drop in the lineup saw him hit two homers in his first game as a No. 5 hitter and resulted in an immediate return to the top of the order. This year’s drop didn’t pay such immediate dividends, but he has now homered on back-to-back days.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

Mariners are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Astros are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Mariners are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against Houston

Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 24-4 in the Astros’ last 28 games played on a Monday and is 9-3 in their last 11 road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 12-4 in the Mariners’ last 16 games when facing an opponent from the American League, is 4-1 in their last five divisional games and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests when they’re listed as an underdog.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5