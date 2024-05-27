Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Astros vs. Mariners

    With Framber Valdez set to oppose Bryce Miller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Astros vs. Mariners clash? First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    919 Houston Astros (-126) at 920 Seattle Mariners (+108); o/u 7.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

    T-Mobile Field, Seattle, WA

    Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Leaning with Seattle

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Tucker hits home run in win vs. A’s

    Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and home run in a 5-2 win over the A’s on Sunday. Another day, another Tucker home run. The 27-year-old hit a 403-foot shot off Aaron Brooks that left the bat at 105 mph. It was Tucker’s 18th of the season and he’s now up to 39 RBI to go along with a .280 average. He’s looking like one of the best first-round picks for this year’s fantasy baseball season.

    Rodriguez starting to heat up for Mariners?

    Julio Rodríguez went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI as the Mariners bested the Nationals 9-5 on Sunday. Rodríguez’s three knocks all checked in between 107 and 109 mph. The Mariners had him batting third today after placing him sixth the previous three days. Last year, a drop in the lineup saw him hit two homers in his first game as a No. 5 hitter and resulted in an immediate return to the top of the order. This year’s drop didn’t pay such immediate dividends, but he has now homered on back-to-back days.

    Astros are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games

    Mariners are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

    Astros are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Mariners are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against Houston

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 24-4 in the Astros’ last 28 games played on a Monday and is 9-3 in their last 11 road games when playing on a Monday. On the other side, the over is 12-4 in the Mariners’ last 16 games when facing an opponent from the American League, is 4-1 in their last five divisional games and is 8-3 in their last 11 contests when they’re listed as an underdog.

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com