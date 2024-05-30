Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Astros vs. Mariners

    With Spencer Arrighetti set to oppose Logan Gilbert in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Thursday afternoon’s Astros vs. Mariners contest? First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Houston Astros (+114) at 962 Seattle Mariners (-134); o/u 7.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 30, 2024

    T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

    Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors love Seattle

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Verlander allows one run with nine strikeouts

    Justin Verlander allowed one run with nine strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Wednesday.  Verlander scattered three hits and one walk, striking out nine batters for the second consecutive start. The only run the Mariners would score on him came on a solo homer by Dominic Canzone in the fifth inning. The 41-year-old right-hander ends the day with a 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 44/15 K/BB ratio across 47 innings. He’ll take on the Cardinals in Houston on Monday.

    Canzone hits solo home run in win vs. Astros

    Dominic Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo homer as the Mariners topped the Astros 2-1 on Wednesday. Canzone tied the game at one run with a solo homer off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning. It was the only run Seattle would score through nine innings in Wednesday’s pitcher’s duel before winning it in extras. The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .203/.262/.492 with five homers and nine RBI across 65 plate appearances.

    Astros are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Mariners are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Astros are 4-14 SU in their last 18 games against Seattle

    Mariners are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games at home

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in six out of Houston’s last seven games, is 4-1 in the Astros’ last five games against Seattle and is 14-5 in their last 19 road games. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Mariners’ last seven games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against the Astros and is 16-5 in their last 21 home games.

    Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

