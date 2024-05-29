Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Justin Verlander will oppose George Kirby in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at T-Mobile Park. With the Mariners listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

923 Houston Astros (+100) at 924 Seattle Mariners (-110); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

The Astros dropped their second consecutive game on Tuesday falling to the Mariners 4-2. Yordan Alvarez had a nice game despite going 2-4 at the plate. Houston looks to get back on track as they sent Justin Verlander to the mound for game three.

Seattle Mariners DFS SPIN

The Mariners won their third straight game last night. Josh Rojas and Julio Rodriguez knocked in the tying and go ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Seattle turns to George Kirby on Wednesday night.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Seattle is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Astros are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Seattle.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under in the first five innings. Seattle and Houston usually play highly contested low scoring games and I don’t see that changing tonight. Despite Verlander and Kirby not having their greatest years thus far, they both have shutdown stuff. This is a low total for a reason. Under is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 3.5 F5