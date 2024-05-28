Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Mariners series continues on Tuesday night when Hunter Brown opposes Luis Castillo in the pitching matchup. With the Mariners listed as moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best play on the board tonight from Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 Houston Astros (+110) at 974 Seattle Mariners (-130); o/u 7.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

T-Mobile Field, Seattle, WA

Astros vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Backing Seattle

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pena struck out all in all four at bats Monday

Jeremy Peña struck out all four times he was up Monday in the loss to the Mariners. That’s as many strikeouts as he totaled in his previous eight games. Peña is having a great season, but this was not his night. We’d still say it’s past time for the Astros to start batting him ahead of Alex Bregman in the order.

Munoz picks up 11th save of season

Andrés Muñoz set down the Astros in order in the ninth for his 11th save Monday. Muñoz struck out two of the three batters he faced. After picking up holds in three of his first seven appearances, Muñoz has spent the last month and a half only being used in games he had a chance of finishing, earning nine saves in the process.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games against Seattle

Mariners are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games at home

Astros are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games when playing as the underdog

Mariners are 26-11 SU in their last 37 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Astros vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 4-1 in the Astros’ last five games overall, is 12-5 in their last 17 road games and is 4-1 in their last five games when facing an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Mariners’ last five games, is 14-5 in their last 19 home games and is 12-5 in their last 17 games against an opponent from the American League.

Astros vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5