Astros vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With J.P. France set to oppose Jordan Wicks in Tuesday night’s Astros vs. Cubs matchup, what’s the smart bet from Wrigley Field tonight at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Houston Astros (-118) at 930 Chicago Cubs (+100); o/u 10

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Astros vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Siding with Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

McCormick collects to hits in loss to Nats

Chas McCormick went 2-for-3 in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday. The Astros had four hits on the night while failing to score a single run, so McCormick was the only player to get much of anything going. Both of his hits were singles and one of them was only 71 mph off the bat, but McCormick won’t complain since he was hitting just .216 three games ago. He’s gone 5-for-10 in his last three games to up his slash line to .262/.352/.311. It comes with no home runs and just two steals, but he deserves to be held in most fantasy leagues while he starts every day in Houston.

Hoerner finished with three hits in loss to MIA

Nico Hoerner went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a loss to the Marlins. Hoerner has successfully rescued his batting average, now slashing .289/.389/.395 on the season. The double was a well-struck 101.6 mph rocket in the first inning off Edward Cabrera. However, despite hitting leadoff and getting on base three times, Hoerner didn’t attempt a stolen base. He has zero steals on the season after swiping 43 bases last year, and you have to wonder whether the change in manager to Craig Counsell is impacting some of this. That would be a real hit to Hoerner’s fantasy value.

Astros vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Tuesday when playing at home

Astros are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

Cubs are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games at home

Astros are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games this season

Astros vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Frace pitched five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision against the Braves last Wednesday. He struck out four and walked one in a decent showing, but he still has a 7.08 ERA after four starts.

Wicks, meanwhile, pitched well in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks last Wednesday. He allowed two runs on five hits over his 4 1/3 innings, as he struck out five and issued just one walk. He’ll carry a 5.29 ERA and 1.76 WHIP into tonight’s game.

Take the over. The Astros have one of the best offenses in the league against left-handers and while the Cubs are slightly below average versus righties, France has struggled more than he has succeeded this season.

Astros vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 10