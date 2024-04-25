Astros vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Astros vs. Cubs series will conclude from Wrigley Field at 2:20 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon. With Justin Verlander on the hill, will Houston avoid being swept? Or is Chicago the better bet with Javier Assad toeing the rubber?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Houston Astros (-132) at 920 Chicago Cubs (+112); o/u 8

2:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Astros vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Houston

Altuve belts solo home run in Astros’ loss

Jose Altuve belted a solo homer on Wednesday in the Astros’ loss to the Cubs. Altuve took former teammate Héctor Neris deep in the ninth inning for his sixth round-tripper of the season. It was the first time he’s left the yard since a two-homer outburst back on April 14. The veteran second baseman has been one of the most impactful five-category contributors in the entire fantasy landscape this season, batting .350 (36-for-103) with 17 runs scored, six homers, eight RBI and three steals through 25 games.

Swanson slugs three-run homer

Dansby Swanson slugged a three-run homer on Wednesday, propelling the Cubs to a 4-3 victory over the Astros. Swanson connected for a tone-setting homer off Astros rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti as part of Chicago’s four-run opening frame, which wound up being enough offense for Jameson Taillon and a quartet of Cubs relievers. It was his third long ball of the season and first time he’s gone deep since April 8.

Astros vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Houston’s last 8 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Chi Cubs’ last 12 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chi Cubs’ last 5 games at home

Astros vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. The Cubs are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 12-3 in their last 15 home games and are 15-5 in their last 20 games when playing at home against Houston. On the other side, the Astros are just 7-20 in their last 27 games, are 1-7 in their last eight road games and are 1-7 in their last eight games against an opponent from the National League.

Astros vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS +112